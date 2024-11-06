A New Chapter in US-Polish Relations
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential election victory, expressing hope for fruitful cooperation between the United States and Poland.
- Poland
In a decisive moment for international relations, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his triumph in the U.S. presidential election.
Tusk utilized social media platform X to express his sentiments: 'Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the election,' he stated.
The Prime Minister further emphasized his enthusiasm for future collaboration, highlighting the potential benefits for both American and Polish peoples.
(With inputs from agencies.)
