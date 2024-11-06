Left Menu

A New Chapter in US-Polish Relations

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential election victory, expressing hope for fruitful cooperation between the United States and Poland.

In a decisive moment for international relations, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his triumph in the U.S. presidential election.

Tusk utilized social media platform X to express his sentiments: 'Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the election,' he stated.

The Prime Minister further emphasized his enthusiasm for future collaboration, highlighting the potential benefits for both American and Polish peoples.

