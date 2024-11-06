Iran Stands Firm Amid U.S. Election Turmoil and Trump Sanction Fears

The Iranian government remains resolute, dismissing concerns that the outcome of the U.S. elections will affect Iranian policies or the daily lives of its citizens. This was affirmed by government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani after Donald Trump laid claim to the presidency.

Mohajerani stated Iran's predictable approach, regardless of foreign political shifts, counters Trump's potential reimplementation of stringent sanctions and Israeli military actions. According to the Tasnim news agency, Iran anticipated possible scenarios and insists on stability for its populace.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards refrain from commenting directly on Trump's claimed victory but prepare for potential confrontations. Ali Fadavi, deputy chief of the Guards, declared readiness to retaliate against Israel, stressing Tehran's defensive capabilities. The Guard's stance reflects heightened tension following the re-enactment of sanctions impacting Iran's economy significantly since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)