Left Menu

Mahayuti's Confidence Rises Amid Election Promises in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming state elections, crediting people-centric schemes for a favorable atmosphere. Pawar is contesting from Baramati, battling family competition. The NCP unveiled ambitious promises including a sports academy, logistics park, and cancer hospital for Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:05 IST
Mahayuti's Confidence Rises Amid Election Promises in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday credited people-centric government schemes for the Mahayuti alliance's growing support ahead of the state elections. Speaking in Baramati, Pawar highlighted the NCP's extensive manifesto, tailored for voter concerns, while addressing challenges within his family.

Despite a competitive race in Baramati against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar remains confident of re-election. He criticized the opposition for spreading a 'fake narrative' during the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that Mahayuti's promises are more feasible. Ajit Pawar aims to establish Baramati as a solar energy hub and leading sports town.

The manifesto for Baramati includes plans for a sports academy, logistics park, and cancer hospital. In response to remarks about party leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar's absence from campaigns, Pawar said he would issue a notice. The deputy chief minister remains optimistic about the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024