Mahayuti's Confidence Rises Amid Election Promises in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming state elections, crediting people-centric schemes for a favorable atmosphere. Pawar is contesting from Baramati, battling family competition. The NCP unveiled ambitious promises including a sports academy, logistics park, and cancer hospital for Baramati.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday credited people-centric government schemes for the Mahayuti alliance's growing support ahead of the state elections. Speaking in Baramati, Pawar highlighted the NCP's extensive manifesto, tailored for voter concerns, while addressing challenges within his family.
Despite a competitive race in Baramati against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar remains confident of re-election. He criticized the opposition for spreading a 'fake narrative' during the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that Mahayuti's promises are more feasible. Ajit Pawar aims to establish Baramati as a solar energy hub and leading sports town.
The manifesto for Baramati includes plans for a sports academy, logistics park, and cancer hospital. In response to remarks about party leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar's absence from campaigns, Pawar said he would issue a notice. The deputy chief minister remains optimistic about the election results.
