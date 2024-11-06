Trump's Return: A New Era in U.S.-China Superpower Dynamics

As the U.S. presidential election inches towards a conclusion, China has expressed readiness to engage with the U.S. within a framework of mutual respect, despite bracing for potential intensification of trade and security tensions under a prospective Trump presidency.

Chinese strategists predict a turbulent trade environment with the possibility of high tariffs and strategic decoupling in technology sectors, prompting China to bolster its economic resilience by enhancing domestic self-reliance and strengthening international partnerships, particularly in the Global South and Europe.

Experts caution that Trump's policies could redirect the U.S.'s international commitments leaving openings for China to expand its influence globally. While Beijing maintains a cautious approach, the geopolitical climate between the two superpowers could see significant shifts impacting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)