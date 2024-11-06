BJP Protests Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Resolution for Special Status Restoration

The opposition party, BJP, has declared it will not permit the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to proceed unless a resolution demanding negotiations with the Centre for the reinstatement of the erstwhile state's special status is annulled.

Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition, criticized the resolution as unlawful and absent from the Assembly's listed agenda, reflecting the thinking of the territory's freshly elected administration. He emphasized the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament and deemed the resolution an overreach.

BJP members vowed to persist in their protest, questioning Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's impartiality and seeking clarity from Congress, an ally of the ruling National Conference, on their stance. The Assembly, meanwhile, passed the resolution, prompting a fractious debate and an adjournment until Thursday.

