Donald Trump's Unprecedented Comeback: Victory in 2024 Presidential Race

Donald Trump has made an extraordinary return to the presidency after defeating Kamala Harris in a polarizing election. His victory, backed by the Electoral College and popular votes, promises to have significant national and international implications, impacting policies from trade to immigration and echoing deep divisions across the country.

Updated: 06-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:34 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has reclaimed the presidency after securing a win in the 2024 election, marking an extraordinary political comeback. Despite his controversial past, Trump successfully capitalized on voter concerns about the economy and immigration, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

This victory, achieved by surpassing the required 270 Electoral College votes, comes with profound implications. It is expected to influence U.S. trade, immigration policies, and climate change strategies. Experts anticipate a more intense trade war with China due to Trump's tariff proposals and potential tax cuts.

Trump's second term may deepen divisions between Democrats and Republicans, especially on issues like race and gender. As he takes office with U.S. Senator JD Vance, further reshaping of the executive branch is anticipated, with Trump prioritizing loyalty in administration roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

