Kremlin's Cautious Optimism as Trump Returns

The Kremlin has issued a measured response following Donald Trump's re-election as U.S. president, continuing to describe the U.S. as a hostile state while recognizing the possibility of new diplomatic dynamics. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted Trump's campaign pledge to end the Ukraine conflict but remained uncertain about its potential actualization.

In the wake of Trump's political resurgence, Russian officials stressed the sustained historically low relations between Moscow and Washington. The Russian Foreign Ministry acknowledged the prevalent bipartisan anti-Russian sentiment within the U.S. political framework but maintained readiness to engage with the new administration to protect Russian interests.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, suggested that Trump's victory might offer a renewed chance to repair bilateral ties. Despite the cautious optimism, Dmitry Medvedev warned of potential negative impacts on Ukraine, given Trump's aversion to financial expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)