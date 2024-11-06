Fico Lauds Trump's Triumph as Win Over Liberalism
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as U.S. president, expressing that the victory marked a defeat for liberal and progressive ideas. Fico also highlighted the election as a reminder not to trust media and polls, especially critical of major Slovak news outlets.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico publicly congratulated Donald Trump on his successful re-election as the President of the United States, characterizing the victory as a significant setback for liberal and progressive ideologies.
Fico addressed a televised news conference on Wednesday where he claimed the election results underscored a broader lesson: the unreliability of media and poll predictions.
Fico, who has previously expressed skepticism towards major Slovak media outlets, reiterated his stance, emphasizing the importance of questioning media narratives and poll data.
