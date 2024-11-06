GOP's Washington Sweep: The Rise of Republican Dominance

In a significant turn of events, Republicans have claimed control of the US Senate and aim to secure a majority in the House, aligning with President-elect Donald Trump in the White House. This political shift could establish a unified GOP powerhold in Washington.

As Trump celebrated the election outcomes, calling it a "mandate" for Republicans, the GOP began dismantling Democrats' Senate positions. Trump's influence stretched across key battleground states, demonstrating a historic Republican takeover.

The potential for a dual Republican majority in Congress and the presidency is unprecedented, as Democrats strive to counteract this shift in power, advocating for democracy amidst public concerns over economic and immigration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)