Trump's Victory: A Shield Against Legal Troubles?

Donald Trump's election victory on Wednesday effectively shields him from the criminal cases filed against him, at least during his term in the White House. As the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, Trump encountered four simultaneous prosecutions this year, including an attempt to cover up a hush money payment and efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

While Trump pleads not guilty and labels the charges as politically motivated, his presidency will enable him to fire U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith and potentially dismiss the federal cases. However, Trump's influence will not extend to the New York hush money trial or Georgia's charges over his 2020 election attempt, with legal experts doubting any consequences will arise during his presidency.

The unprecedented nature of these cases, particularly the potential sentencing of a president-elect, throws legal proceedings into uncertainty. Meanwhile, Trump's legal team is actively working on appeals and requests to shift proceedings to federal court, further complicating the saga and likely postponing significant legal outcomes until after his term.

