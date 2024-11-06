Left Menu

Trump's Approach to Antitrust: Evolution or Revolution?

Donald Trump is poised to modify President Joe Biden's antitrust policies if elected. While cases against Big Tech will persist, Trump's recent skepticism over a Google breakup suggests potential shifts. The DOJ could adjust its stance on remedies for Google's dominance and relax merger guidelines criticized by businesses.

Donald Trump is poised to take a different stance on antitrust policies pursued under President Joe Biden's administration if he reclaims the Oval Office, insiders reveal. Experts suggest that while Trump will continue cases against Big Tech initiated during his initial term, his recent reservations regarding the dismantling of Google indicate a potential easing of antitrust measures.

The Department of Justice is currently pursuing cases against Google and Apple over alleged monopolistic practices. Remedies proposed in the Google search case could include forcing divestitures of business segments, but these outcomes may not occur until at least April 2025. This timeframe gives Trump and the DOJ a window to reassess strategies, former FTC Chair William Kovacic stated.

Further potential changes could include a shift in merger guidelines, moving away from measures implemented under Biden that proved contentious among dealmakers. As Trump plans a more business-friendly approach, attorneys anticipate a rollback on hurdles for merging companies, potentially easing the way for future acquisitions. The fate of other regulatory actions, such as the FTC's clampdown on noncompete clauses, could hinge on the confirmation of a Trump-appointed FTC commissioner to tilt the balance in favor of Republican perspectives.

