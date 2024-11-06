World Leaders React: Trump’s Historic Comeback

World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British counterpart Keir Starmer, were quick to extend their congratulations to Donald Trump following what many are calling a 'historic' victory in the US presidential election.

Starmer praised the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US, pledging continued cooperation under Trump's leadership. With key battleground states turning in his favor, Trump, 78, secured victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, amassing 277 electoral votes.

Israeli PM Netanyahu lauded Trump's win as 'history's greatest comeback,' sought to renew the strong Israel-America alliance, and echoed sentiments of strengthening ties with Trump expressed by leaders from nations including Australia, France, and Italy. Meanwhile, some, like China's foreign ministry, responded cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)