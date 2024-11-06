Left Menu

World Leaders React: Trump’s Historic Comeback

Global leaders including Netanyahu and Starmer congratulated Donald Trump on his 'historic' comeback in the US presidential election. Trump, 78, defeated Kamala Harris and gained 277 electoral votes. Leaders from the UK, Israel, Australia, and more emphasized their intent to strengthen international alliances under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London/Jerusalem | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:19 IST
World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British counterpart Keir Starmer, were quick to extend their congratulations to Donald Trump following what many are calling a 'historic' victory in the US presidential election.

Starmer praised the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US, pledging continued cooperation under Trump's leadership. With key battleground states turning in his favor, Trump, 78, secured victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, amassing 277 electoral votes.

Israeli PM Netanyahu lauded Trump's win as 'history's greatest comeback,' sought to renew the strong Israel-America alliance, and echoed sentiments of strengthening ties with Trump expressed by leaders from nations including Australia, France, and Italy. Meanwhile, some, like China's foreign ministry, responded cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

