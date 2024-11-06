Future of UK-US Trade: Confidence Amid Tariff Talks
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expressed confidence that the trade relationship between the UK and the US will remain strong, despite potential tariff impositions by incoming President Donald Trump. Reeves emphasized the commitment to free trade and noted it was premature to revise economic forecasts post U.S. elections.
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves stated on Wednesday her belief in the resilience of UK-US trade relations, despite potential tariff threats from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Reeves, addressing the Treasury Committee in the lower house of Britain's Parliament, reaffirmed the government's advocacy for free trade.
She emphasized her confidence that trade flows would persist with the new presidency and cautioned against premature adjustments to Britain's economic forecasts following the U.S. elections.
