Future of UK-US Trade: Confidence Amid Tariff Talks

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves stated on Wednesday her belief in the resilience of UK-US trade relations, despite potential tariff threats from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Reeves, addressing the Treasury Committee in the lower house of Britain's Parliament, reaffirmed the government's advocacy for free trade.

She emphasized her confidence that trade flows would persist with the new presidency and cautioned against premature adjustments to Britain's economic forecasts following the U.S. elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)