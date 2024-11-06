Mozambique's Political Turmoil: Crisis as Protests Erupt Post-Election

Mozambique is in the grip of political unrest as thousands protest the recent election results, which extended the ruling Frelimo party's 49-year rule. The opposition claims the election was rigged, sparking widespread demonstrations, particularly in the capital, Maputo.

The government has responded with a severe crackdown. Amnesty International reports over 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries and arrests, marking it as the country's worst suppression of protests in years. Further controversy surrounds the alleged internet blackouts and media censorship purportedly orchestrated by the authorities.

As tensions escalate, Mozambique's defense minister has warned of deploying military forces to control the unrest, which he views as a threat to the democratic government. The ongoing turmoil has led South Africa to temporarily close the Lebombo border due to security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)