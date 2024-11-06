Left Menu

Harris to Concede in Unprecedented Turn of Events

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to concede defeat to Donald Trump following the recent presidential election. The announcement will take place in a speech scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, confirming sources aligned with the report to Reuters.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to address the nation in a significant post-election speech

According to sources, Harris will admit defeat in the presidential race against Donald Trump this Wednesday

Scheduled for 6 p.m. (2300 GMT), this concession marks a pivotal moment in U.S. political history

