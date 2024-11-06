Harris to Concede in Unprecedented Turn of Events
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to concede defeat to Donald Trump following the recent presidential election. The announcement will take place in a speech scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, confirming sources aligned with the report to Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:02 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to address the nation in a significant post-election speech
According to sources, Harris will admit defeat in the presidential race against Donald Trump this Wednesday
Scheduled for 6 p.m. (2300 GMT), this concession marks a pivotal moment in U.S. political history
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Expat Votes: Key in U.S. Presidential Race
Uruguay's Pivotal Election: Presidential Race and Pension Plebiscite
Tight Presidential Race and Political Maneuvering Define U.S. Headlines
Immigration on the Line: The Heated U.S. Presidential Race
Tight US Presidential Race: Harris vs. Trump in Key Battlegrounds