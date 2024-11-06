Left Menu

VHP Congratulates Trump on Historic Presidential Comeback

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as US President, expressing optimism about stronger Indo-US ties. Trump secured a second term with a notable comeback against Kamala Harris. VHP anticipates enhanced relations under Trump's leadership, focusing on shared democratic values and heritage.

Updated: 06-11-2024 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended its congratulations to Donald Trump following his successful bid for a second term as the President of the United States. The organization expressed hopes for enhanced relations between India and the US, highlighting shared values of democracy and individual dignity.

Donald Trump's re-election marked one of the most significant political comebacks in US history. At the age of 78, the Republican leader overtook Democratic contender Kamala Harris to secure the presidency once again, driven by the momentum of his 'Make America Great Again' campaign.

VHP international president Alok Kumar conveyed optimism that Trump's leadership will ensure the safety of Hindu communities and foster global peace. The VHP hopes that Indo-US relations will thrive, benefiting from mutual democratic ideals and a commitment to the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

