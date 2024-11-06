Left Menu

Trump's Unprecedented Comeback: Historic Victory Sparks Global Discussions

In an unprecedented move, Donald Trump has claimed victory in the US presidential elections, marking his return to office for a non-consecutive second term. The win is expected to influence global politics, particularly impacting US-India relations and the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:30 IST
Trump's Unprecedented Comeback: Historic Victory Sparks Global Discussions
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic and unexpected political twist, former President Donald Trump has clinched victory in the United States presidential elections, securing a second term in office. Indian political leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi extended their congratulations, emphasizing the strong strategic partnership between India and the USA.

Rahul Gandhi, on X, conveyed his wishes for success in Trump's second term while also wishing Vice President Kamala Harris success in her future endeavors. Similarly, Kharge highlighted the shared democratic values and interests that underpin the India-US relationship, expressing intent to foster global peace and prosperity collaboratively.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh commented on Trump's comeback, pondering its implications on the global stage and voicing concerns about the stability of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change. This political shift, reflecting Trump's remarkable return, is set to be scrutinized globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024