Left Menu

Starmer Tightens Ministerial Conduct with New Code

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has introduced a stricter code of conduct for ministers to enhance transparency following a controversy over lawmakers accepting gifts. The new rules focus on monthly declarations of hospitality and empower an independent adviser, aiming to restore public trust after dwindling popularity post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:38 IST
Starmer Tightens Ministerial Conduct with New Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a new code of conduct for ministers, aimed at bolstering transparency following a controversy involving lawmakers accepting gifts such as clothing and concert tickets. The move is intended to address public concerns and improve the government's standing.

The newly introduced code stipulates that ministers must declare any hospitality and gifts they receive on a monthly basis, aligning their disclosure timeline with that required of other lawmakers. Furthermore, it enhances the authority of the prime minister's Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards by removing the prime minister's veto power.

In response to prior scandals, Starmer has laid out new principles for lawmakers regarding donations, following his repayment of expensive gifts like concert tickets. The code reiterates the need for ministers to exercise personal judgment and avoid any hospitality that could influence their official duties, maintaining language from the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024