Starmer Tightens Ministerial Conduct with New Code

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a new code of conduct for ministers, aimed at bolstering transparency following a controversy involving lawmakers accepting gifts such as clothing and concert tickets. The move is intended to address public concerns and improve the government's standing.

The newly introduced code stipulates that ministers must declare any hospitality and gifts they receive on a monthly basis, aligning their disclosure timeline with that required of other lawmakers. Furthermore, it enhances the authority of the prime minister's Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards by removing the prime minister's veto power.

In response to prior scandals, Starmer has laid out new principles for lawmakers regarding donations, following his repayment of expensive gifts like concert tickets. The code reiterates the need for ministers to exercise personal judgment and avoid any hospitality that could influence their official duties, maintaining language from the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)