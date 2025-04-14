Left Menu

Labor Party Edges Ahead: Albanese Gains Momentum as Election Looms

Australia's Labor Party may retain power with a slim majority in the upcoming May 3 election, according to a recent poll. Support for the opposition has declined, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's approval ratings have improved. The election may still result in a hung parliament.

The ruling center-left Labor Party in Australia is poised to possibly maintain its hold on power with a narrow majority as a national election approaches on May 3. This is according to a prominent poll published on Monday, which marks a change in voter sentiment since February.

The Newspoll survey, conducted for The Australian newspaper, indicates a dip in support for the Liberal-National opposition coalition. In contrast, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has witnessed a rise in approval, although the election could lead to a hung parliament, possibly resulting in Labor forming a minority government.

The poll places Labor ahead of the opposition at 52-48 on a two-party preferred basis under Australia's preferential voting system. Albanese's approval rating improved significantly, reflecting Labor's increased support, rebounding from a nadir of -20 in February. In contrast, opposition leader Peter Dutton's ratings are at a low point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

