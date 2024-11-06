Kiley Secures Reelection in California's 3rd District
Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley has won reelection against Democrat Jessica Morse for California's 3rd Congressional District. He previously secured the seat by criticizing Democratic governance. The district spans Sacramento's northeastern suburbs and was narrowly won by Trump in 2020. The Associated Press announced the victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republican Representative Kevin Kiley has successfully secured his reelection to the US House of Representatives, representing California's 3rd Congressional District.
Kiley, who is serving his first term, initially earned the seat in 2022 by critiquing California under Democratic leadership in both Washington and Sacramento.
The Associated Press confirmed Kiley's victory over Democrat Jessica Morse at 10.48 am EST on Wednesday. The district covers much of California's eastern border, including the northeastern suburbs of Sacramento, and was narrowly won by former President Trump in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eminem and Obama Rock Detroit Rally, Urging Voter Turnout
Boosting Voter Turnout in Mumbai's Colaba: A Collective Effort
Mumbai's Push for Higher Voter Turnout: EC's Collaborative Awareness Initiatives
Traders Rally for 100% Voter Turnout in Key Elections
High voter turnout in J-K assembly polls reflected enduring faith of people in democratic process: LG Manoj Sinha.