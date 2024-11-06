Left Menu

Kiley Secures Reelection in California's 3rd District

Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley has won reelection against Democrat Jessica Morse for California's 3rd Congressional District. He previously secured the seat by criticizing Democratic governance. The district spans Sacramento's northeastern suburbs and was narrowly won by Trump in 2020. The Associated Press announced the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:43 IST
Kiley Secures Reelection in California's 3rd District
Republican Representative Kevin Kiley has successfully secured his reelection to the US House of Representatives, representing California's 3rd Congressional District.

Kiley, who is serving his first term, initially earned the seat in 2022 by critiquing California under Democratic leadership in both Washington and Sacramento.

The Associated Press confirmed Kiley's victory over Democrat Jessica Morse at 10.48 am EST on Wednesday. The district covers much of California's eastern border, including the northeastern suburbs of Sacramento, and was narrowly won by former President Trump in 2020.

