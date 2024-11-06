Kiley Secures Reelection in California's 3rd District

Republican Representative Kevin Kiley has successfully secured his reelection to the US House of Representatives, representing California's 3rd Congressional District.

Kiley, who is serving his first term, initially earned the seat in 2022 by critiquing California under Democratic leadership in both Washington and Sacramento.

The Associated Press confirmed Kiley's victory over Democrat Jessica Morse at 10.48 am EST on Wednesday. The district covers much of California's eastern border, including the northeastern suburbs of Sacramento, and was narrowly won by former President Trump in 2020.

