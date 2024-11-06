Nikki Budzinski Triumphs in Illinois House Race

Democrat Nikki Budzinski has successfully been reelected to the US House, securing her position in Illinois. Formerly serving as a senior advisor to Governor JB Pritzker and extensively involved as a labor union activist, Budzinski faced competition from Republican Joshua Loyd.

The district she won stretches from the St. Louis area reaching out to Champaign, constituting a largely Democrat-leaning demographic.

The Associated Press confirmed Budzinski's victory on Wednesday at 11.23 am EST, signaling the continuation of her political journey in representing this central Illinois region.

(With inputs from agencies.)