Nikki Budzinski Triumphs in Illinois House Race

Democratic Rep. Nikki Budzinski secured reelection for a US House seat in Illinois. Formerly a senior advisor to Gov. JB Pritzker and a labor union activist, she defeated Republican Joshua Loyd in a Democrat-leaning district. The Associated Press announced her victory on Wednesday.

Updated: 06-11-2024 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Democrat Nikki Budzinski has successfully been reelected to the US House, securing her position in Illinois. Formerly serving as a senior advisor to Governor JB Pritzker and extensively involved as a labor union activist, Budzinski faced competition from Republican Joshua Loyd.

The district she won stretches from the St. Louis area reaching out to Champaign, constituting a largely Democrat-leaning demographic.

The Associated Press confirmed Budzinski's victory on Wednesday at 11.23 am EST, signaling the continuation of her political journey in representing this central Illinois region.

