Euphoria in Andhra Pradesh's Vadluru as Local Ties Link to US Vice Presidency

The villagers of Vadluru, Andhra Pradesh, are jubilant over the US vice-presidential victory of JD Vance, husband of Usha Chilukuri Vance, whose ancestors hail from the village. Celebrations included fireworks and offering prayers. Usha is a Yale-educated lawyer, adding to the village's pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:07 IST
Following the election victory of Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance in the 2024 US presidential race, celebrations erupted in Vadluru, Andhra Pradesh. The village serves as the ancestral home of Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance.

Villagers marked the occasion by lighting fireworks and conducting prayers at the local Sai Baba temple, constructed on land once owned by Usha's family. P Srinivasa Raju, a former village president, emphasized the community's joy and unity in participating in the commemoration.

Usha, a Yale-educated lawyer, hails from a family that emigrated to the United States circa 1980. Her connections to Vadluru are still celebrated, with elders like C Shantamma, a 96-year-old physics professor, expressing pride in the family's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

