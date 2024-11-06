BJP's Welfare Push: A Contrast with Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, speaking at a rally in Budhni, highlighted BJP's commitment to welfare schemes as a stark contrast to Congress's alleged vote bank politics. Chouhan cited successful initiatives like the Ladli Behna Yojana, where the Madhya Pradesh government deposits Rs 1,250 monthly into the accounts of 1.25 crore women.

The minister also praised the BJP-led central government's 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, aiming to ensure women earn at least Rs 10,000 per month. Additionally, under the PM Awas Yojana, the government promises concrete houses for the populace, rallying voters to back the BJP in the upcoming November 13 bypoll.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the BJP for the state's development since 2003, further criticizing Congress for its lack of contribution both at the state and national levels. The bypoll in Budhni will pit BJP's Ramakant Bhargava against Congress's Rajkumar Patel, with results awaited on November 23.

