Trump's Bold Promise: Jack Smith's Swift Dismissal if Elected

Donald Trump announced his intention to dismiss special counsel Jack Smith if he wins the presidency. Smith has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling of classified documents. Trump's dismissal plans face potential impeachment challenges from Congress, though he remains unconcerned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 05:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement on Thursday, Donald Trump declared that should he secure the presidency, he would promptly remove special counsel Jack Smith, who is in charge of two federal investigations involving him. Trump made this announcement during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, where he was questioned about his priorities if he returns to the White House.

Appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, Smith charged Trump with attempting to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling classified materials. Trump, repeatedly critical of Smith, labeled him a 'crooked person', emphasizing Smith's removal would be swift. However, as Smith is not a presidential appointee, the process may require involvement from the Justice Department.

Additionally, Trump received a boost from US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who dismissed one of the high-profile cases against him. While Trump praised Judge Cannon as 'brave' and 'brilliant', he dismissed concerns that his actions could provoke impeachment proceedings, suggesting such fears are overblown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

