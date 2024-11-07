Trudeau and Trump Discuss Trade and Global Economy
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump discussed key trade issues, focusing on the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement. They also addressed concerns about maintaining secure supply chains and tackling unfair trading practices on a global scale.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, centering around vital trade matters, including discussions on the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, originally negotiated during Trump's first tenure, as reported by the prime minister's office.
Trudeau's office disclosed that the conversation also delved into mutual interests in establishing secure and reliable supply chains, aimed at countering unfair trading practices within the global economy.
The leaders highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two countries in navigating international trade challenges and fostering a fair economic environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
