Erdogan and Trump: Cooperation on the Horizon
Turkey's President Erdogan and U.S. President-elect Trump held a phone conversation to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. Erdogan congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed intentions to improve ties between the two nations during Trump's new term in office.
President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation on Wednesday night, focusing on strengthening the relationship between the two nations as Trump's presidency approaches.
The Turkish presidency released a statement highlighting that Erdogan extended his congratulations to Trump for his electoral success.
The discussion aimed at charting a collaborative course for future cooperation, signaling a potential warming of ties amidst recent international challenges.
