Erdogan and Trump: Cooperation on the Horizon

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation on Wednesday night, focusing on strengthening the relationship between the two nations as Trump's presidency approaches.

The Turkish presidency released a statement highlighting that Erdogan extended his congratulations to Trump for his electoral success.

The discussion aimed at charting a collaborative course for future cooperation, signaling a potential warming of ties amidst recent international challenges.

