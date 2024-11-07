Left Menu

Erdogan and Trump: Cooperation on the Horizon

Turkey's President Erdogan and U.S. President-elect Trump held a phone conversation to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. Erdogan congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed intentions to improve ties between the two nations during Trump's new term in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:40 IST
Erdogan and Trump: Cooperation on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation on Wednesday night, focusing on strengthening the relationship between the two nations as Trump's presidency approaches.

The Turkish presidency released a statement highlighting that Erdogan extended his congratulations to Trump for his electoral success.

The discussion aimed at charting a collaborative course for future cooperation, signaling a potential warming of ties amidst recent international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024