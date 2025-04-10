Jeenmata Temple Shuts Doors Amidst Priestly Concerns

The Jeenmata temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district will indefinitely close its doors to the public from April 11, following an assault on its priests last week, according to a member of the shrine's trust.

Despite the closure, 'aarti' and other daily rituals will be maintained as usual, the member affirmed. This decision was made during a joint meeting involving the temple trust, local seers, and notable community members.

The incident that sparked this action occurred during the recent Navratri fair when priests were reportedly manhandled. The temple's governing body, along with the priests, expressed dissatisfaction, as a memorandum filed with the district collector did not yield the desired response. Consequently, they plan to commence a sit-in protest within the temple grounds, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)