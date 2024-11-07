Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over election manifesto promises, questioning their credibility. Shinde highlights past failures of Congress to fulfill commitments, while asserting his government's accomplishments. He dismisses Gandhi's allegations against BJP and RSS as a 'fake narrative'.

Updated: 07-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:44 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a decisive stance against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election manifesto promises, casting doubt on the party's sincerity. Shinde's criticism revolves around the Congress's track record of unfulfilled commitments, such as the Mahalaxmi Yojana.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde expressed skepticism regarding Congress's ability to deliver on its promises, citing previous instances where the party blamed 'printing mistakes' or financial constraints for its failure. Shinde emphasized that his own government has successfully implemented similar initiatives, such as the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', countering Congress's proposed schemes.

Shinde further accused Congress of spreading a 'fake narrative', especially concerning Rahul Gandhi's claims about the BJP and RSS allegedly aiming to undermine the Constitution. Shinde asserted that Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution would endure, dismissing allegations of any constitutional threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

