Left Menu

JMM Denounces Waqf Act Amid Shariat-Constitution Controversy

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Act, refusing its imposition on states. Controversy arose after Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan's remarks prioritizing Shariat over the Constitution, leading BJP to demand Hasan's dismissal for insulting Ambedkar's values and to announce statewide protests against Sharia imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:13 IST
JMM Denounces Waqf Act Amid Shariat-Constitution Controversy
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Manoj Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) publicly expressed dissent against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asserting that the central government should not enforce it on states. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey stated the party's firm stance against the Act, suggesting that a resolution had been proposed to counter this legislative move.

The debate intensified following controversial comments by Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan, who allegedly suggested Shariat's superiority over the Constitution in an interview. In response, Pandey accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using such controversies as a diversion and targeting individuals when lacking a tangible political agenda.

With calls for Minister Hasan's removal intensifying, the BJP, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, decried Hasan's remarks as an affront to the values of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Marandi challenged the ruling JMM-Congress coalition to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional supremacy by removing Hasan, warning of statewide protests against any attempts to prioritize Sharia over India's legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025