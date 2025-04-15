JMM Denounces Waqf Act Amid Shariat-Constitution Controversy
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Act, refusing its imposition on states. Controversy arose after Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan's remarks prioritizing Shariat over the Constitution, leading BJP to demand Hasan's dismissal for insulting Ambedkar's values and to announce statewide protests against Sharia imposition.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) publicly expressed dissent against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asserting that the central government should not enforce it on states. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey stated the party's firm stance against the Act, suggesting that a resolution had been proposed to counter this legislative move.
The debate intensified following controversial comments by Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan, who allegedly suggested Shariat's superiority over the Constitution in an interview. In response, Pandey accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using such controversies as a diversion and targeting individuals when lacking a tangible political agenda.
With calls for Minister Hasan's removal intensifying, the BJP, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, decried Hasan's remarks as an affront to the values of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Marandi challenged the ruling JMM-Congress coalition to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional supremacy by removing Hasan, warning of statewide protests against any attempts to prioritize Sharia over India's legal framework.
