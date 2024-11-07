Left Menu

India-US Ties in the Trump Era: Trade, Tariffs, and Diplomacy

The India-US relationship under Trump is set for expansion, despite potential conflicts over imports, tariffs, and immigration. Experts say Trump's friendship with Modi could foster collaboration in trade and defense. A focus on the Indo-Pacific and technology may further strengthen ties amid some diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:16 IST
The India-US relationship is poised for significant expansion under the Trump administration, despite possible tensions over imports, tariffs, and immigration, according to strategic affairs experts. As Donald Trump assumes the presidency, experts suggest potential conflicts can be managed through the strong personal rapport between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump's electoral promises of higher tariffs on foreign goods and stricter immigration policies, including a major deportation initiative targeting undocumented immigrants, have raised concerns. However, GOP figures and conservative intellectuals view the India-US relationship as crucial in shaping the 21st century geopolitical landscape, says Capitol Hill veteran Anang Mittal.

Despite challenges, Trump's approach to bolster American credibility in the Indo-Pacific, counter China's influence, and foster ties with Silicon Valley leaders could be beneficial for India-US relations. This phase may see visits between leaders to cement their strategic partnership, aiming for enhanced collaboration in trade, defense, and technological developments.

