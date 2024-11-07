Xi's Subdued Response to Trump's Return: Navigating Renewed U.S.-China Challenges

In a conciliatory gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his recent presidential victory in the United States, emphasizing the need for both countries to find a suitable path to coexist.

Xi's message arises amid concerns of potential trade tensions, reminiscent of the previous U.S.-China trade war. Trump's electoral win signals the possibility of renewed tariffs that could strain their relations further.

Xi's approach underscores the critical need for continued dialogue and repair of strained interactions over trade, security, and regional affairs, aiming for a pragmatic way forward in a globally interconnected environment.

