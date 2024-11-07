Left Menu

Assembly Turmoil: Calls for Article 370 Restoration Spark Uproar

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh stirred controversy by displaying a banner advocating Article 370 restoration, leading to conflict with BJP members. A new resolution by the PDP also demanded the reinstatement of the articles and reversal of recent legislative changes.

AIP MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displays banner on restoration of Article 370.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the recent session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, chaos erupted as Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh unfurled a banner advocating for the restoration of Article 370. Sheikh expressed his frustration over the lack of options to voice concerns regarding the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, citing his actions as a legal response to the session's restrictions.

His move met with strong opposition from BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma. Tensions escalated as opposition MLAs stormed the assembly well, resulting in a scuffle with treasury bench members. The Speaker intervened, requesting marshals to maintain order and advised opposition leaders to conduct themselves with decorum.

Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) introduced a new resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, urging the reversal of changes from the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The resolution condemned the unilateral actions that altered J-K's status. The assembly's first session, initiated on November 4, saw similar disruptions, with PDP's Waheed Para advocating for J-K's special status, aiming to conclude on November 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

