Sharad Pawar Confident in NCP-SP's Victory: Maharashtra Assembly Elections Heat Up

NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar is optimistic about his party's success in the Maharashtra assembly elections, citing a desire for change among voters. The opposition MVA coalition is challenging the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Key meetings are occurring across the state as campaigning intensifies ahead of the November polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:47 IST
NCP-SP Supremo Sharad Pawar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), expressed confidence in securing victory in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, reflecting a strong desire for change among the electorate. Speaking to ANI, Pawar announced plans for multiple campaign meetings, including those in Nagpur and Hinganghat, to bolster voter confidence.

Kicking off the campaign with notable figures such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, the opposition coalition MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, is poised to reclaim state power. They are set against the Mahayuti alliance, featuring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Highly anticipated is the contest in Baramati, where NCP veteran Ajit Pawar faces his nephew Yugendra Pawar. This race echoes past familial electoral battles, underscoring heightened political tension as the state heads to the polls on November 20, with results expected by November 23. The previous Maharashtra elections saw significant victories for both BJP and Shiv Sena, adding pressure to this year's contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

