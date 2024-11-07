Shigeru Ishiba Seeks to Strengthen Japan-U.S. Ties with Trump Meeting

In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba seeks to arrange a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump this month. Sources revealed Ishiba's aim to emulate the rapport between Trump and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who prioritized close personal ties to address sensitive issues.

Ishiba reportedly held a brief phone conversation with Trump, expressing optimism for open dialogue. Japan, conscious of potential trade disputes, is keen to solidify its standing as a vital U.S. ally amidst regional challenges, especially with an eye on Trump's historical focus on the bilateral security treaty.

There is a strategic push to schedule the meeting post the G20 summit in Brazil, mirroring Abe's past approach. However, Ishiba leads a weakened coalition, raising questions about his ability to foster a relationship similar to Abe's, while Japan aligns itself strategically with the U.S. against potential regional threats.

