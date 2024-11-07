Political Sparks Fly as JPC Chief Visits Karnataka Amidst Election Tensions

Amidst the clamor surrounding Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal's visit to Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar labeled the event as a 'political drama' fueled by upcoming state elections. Shivakumar noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated these land notices in 2019 and accused the opposition of resurrecting the issue for political gain.

Shivakumar emphasized the Karnataka government's steadfast stance, asserting their commitment to maintaining records intact to safeguard farmers' interests, despite BJP's efforts to shift the blame. He criticized the JPC's visit led by Pal as politically motivated, saying it wasn't an officially designated mission.

On the other hand, JPC Chairman Pal defended his visit, stating it was on BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's invitation to understand farmers' grievances. Pal plans to present the fact-finding report during the winter Parliamentary session. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed criticized Pal's approach, urging the entire JPC team to join the fact-finding missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)