Ajit Pawar Criticizes MVA's Promises Ahead of Elections

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, criticized the opposition's promises ahead of the state elections, deeming them unfeasible. He questioned the financial viability of the MVA's pledge to give Rs 3,000 monthly to women and Rs 4,000 to unemployed youth. He also addressed familial and political dynamics regarding his party's strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:29 IST
In a sharp critique against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday labeled their election promises as 'bluffing.' Pawar, an NCP leader, highlighted the challenging financial implications of the opposition's pledge to provide Rs 3,000 per month to women in the state.

Pawar contrasted the MVA's promises with the current Mahayuti government's scheme, which offers Rs 1,500 to women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He questioned the feasibility of the proposed financial schemes, suggesting the state's budget constraints might render these promises impractical.

The deputy CM also addressed broader political dynamics, including his independence in managing election rallies and internal party events. Pawar commented on alliances and strategic decisions, particularly regarding NCP's support for Nawab Malik amid legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

