Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has called for Western nations to recognize Russia's advancements in the Ukraine conflict and to begin peace negotiations. On Thursday, Shoigu, a significant ally of President Vladimir Putin, conveyed that the West's strategy to damage Russia via Ukraine has not succeeded.

Amidst ongoing discussions, Shoigu described the West as facing the dilemma of further supporting Ukraine or acknowledging Moscow's recent gains and opting for a diplomatic resolution. His remarks came at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Moscow, where he characterized the Ukrainian leadership as being controlled by external entities.

The Kremlin's response to Donald Trump's election as U.S. President was cautious, maintaining a stance that remains wary of U.S. intentions despite Trump's campaign promises to swiftly end the war in Ukraine. The conflict, labeled by Ukraine and Western allies as aggressive expansionism by Russia, continues to challenge global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)