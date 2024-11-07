Left Menu

Russia's Call for Peace: Shoigu Champions Negotiation in Ukraine Conflict

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu urges Western powers to acknowledge Russia's progress in the Ukraine conflict and engage in negotiations. As Moscow's forces gain ground, Shoigu insists on recognizing current conditions and warns against further Western aid to Ukraine, emphasizing an existing opportunity for peace discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:52 IST
Russia's Call for Peace: Shoigu Champions Negotiation in Ukraine Conflict

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has called for Western nations to recognize Russia's advancements in the Ukraine conflict and to begin peace negotiations. On Thursday, Shoigu, a significant ally of President Vladimir Putin, conveyed that the West's strategy to damage Russia via Ukraine has not succeeded.

Amidst ongoing discussions, Shoigu described the West as facing the dilemma of further supporting Ukraine or acknowledging Moscow's recent gains and opting for a diplomatic resolution. His remarks came at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Moscow, where he characterized the Ukrainian leadership as being controlled by external entities.

The Kremlin's response to Donald Trump's election as U.S. President was cautious, maintaining a stance that remains wary of U.S. intentions despite Trump's campaign promises to swiftly end the war in Ukraine. The conflict, labeled by Ukraine and Western allies as aggressive expansionism by Russia, continues to challenge global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024