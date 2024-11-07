The Unlikely Alliance: Meloni and Musk's Fascinating Friendship

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has extended her congratulations to Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he showed support for Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign. The two leaders, both known for their right-wing stances, have publicly praised each other over the past few months.

In a recent post on X, Meloni described Musk as a 'friend' and highlighted his potential as a collaborative force between the United States and Italy. This follows a recent occasion where Musk presented Meloni with an award from the Atlantic Council, acknowledging her as an influential figure.

Consequently, their interactions, including personal meetings and shared events, have become the subject of lighthearted speculation and jokes within Italian media, amplifying interest in this notable alliance.

