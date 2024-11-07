Rajasthan Bypolls: Battle Intensifies Between BJP and Congress

The political landscape of Rajasthan is charged as the BJP and Congress gear up for the crucial bypolls scheduled for November 13. Among the seven assembly seats at stake, four are witnessing significant shifts in voter dynamics, particularly in Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Jhunjhunu, and Ramgarh.

In the Jat-dominated seat of Khinvsar, candidates Ratan Chaudhary from BJP, Revant Ram Danga of Congress, and Kanika Beniwal of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party are vying for victory. Meanwhile, the Chaurasi seat sees BJP and Congress strategizing to undermine the influence of the Bhartiya Adivasi Party, known for its past electoral successes.

As door-to-door campaigns intensify, the focus remains on securing Dalit votes and gaining sympathy in areas like Ramgarh, following the demise of Congress MLA Zubair Khan. The bypolls are critical as the BJP, Congress, and regional players engage in fierce campaigns across Rajasthan.

