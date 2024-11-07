Jairam Ramesh Hits Back: Fadnavis Under Fire Over 'Red Book' Controversy

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his comments on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Ramesh accused Fadnavis of making desperate remarks without proper consideration.

Posting on social media platform X, Ramesh clarified that Fadnavis's criticism of Gandhi showcasing a 'red book' actually refers to the Constitution of India, authored principally by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Highlighting the historical significance, he noted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had critiqued this Constitution in 1949 for not adhering to the Manusmriti principles.

Ramesh further emphasized that noted legal expert and former Attorney General, K.K. Venugopal, penned the foreword of the mentioned book, discrediting Fadnavis's claims. He also pointed out that the term 'Urban Naxals' is not recognized by the Union Home Ministry, urging Fadnavis to verify facts before making public statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)