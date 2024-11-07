Orban Eyes Leverage as Trump's Europe Influence Rises

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is celebrating Donald Trump's return to political prominence, a development he hopes will enhance his influence across a politically divided Europe. Orban's close ties with Trump could reduce his isolation within the bloc, as he seeks to fortify his standing among far-right allies amidst domestic challenges.

As host of a recent summit in Budapest attended by European leaders skeptical of Trump's potential impact on matters such as Ukraine, NATO, and global trade, Orban championed the former U.S. president. He deemed Trump a "man of peace," capable of quickly resolving the war in Ukraine, and hinted at ambitious future plans following a phone conversation with Trump.

Despite EU leaders' wariness over Orban leading on security discussions, his role as a potential mediator between Washington and Europe could be beneficial, especially with Trump's trade policy plans looming. Orban faces domestic pressures from a rising opposition and economic stagnation, but Trump's influence may offer a political reprieve.

