Maharashtra's Legacy of Communal Harmony: Ajit Pawar Reacts to Adityanath's Statement

Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar expressed disapproval of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments made during a campaign rally in the state.

Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's enduring tradition of communal harmony and unity, emphasizing the inclusive teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He urged that Maharashtra should not be compared with other states and maintained that this unity must remain unshaken, especially with upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)