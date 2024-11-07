Left Menu

Maharashtra's Legacy of Communal Harmony: Ajit Pawar Reacts to Adityanath's Statement

Ajit Pawar, deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP chief, critiqued Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's divisive statements at a Maharashtra rally. Pawar emphasized Maharashtra's history of communal harmony and stressed the importance of unity, drawing inspiration from historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:08 IST
Maharashtra's Legacy of Communal Harmony: Ajit Pawar Reacts to Adityanath's Statement
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar expressed disapproval of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments made during a campaign rally in the state.

Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's enduring tradition of communal harmony and unity, emphasizing the inclusive teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He urged that Maharashtra should not be compared with other states and maintained that this unity must remain unshaken, especially with upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024