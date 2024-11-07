Maharashtra's Legacy of Communal Harmony: Ajit Pawar Reacts to Adityanath's Statement
Ajit Pawar, deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP chief, critiqued Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's divisive statements at a Maharashtra rally. Pawar emphasized Maharashtra's history of communal harmony and stressed the importance of unity, drawing inspiration from historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar expressed disapproval of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments made during a campaign rally in the state.
Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's enduring tradition of communal harmony and unity, emphasizing the inclusive teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
He urged that Maharashtra should not be compared with other states and maintained that this unity must remain unshaken, especially with upcoming elections.
