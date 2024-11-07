NCP Rallies Behind Nawab Malik Amid Election Controversy

On Thursday, NCP president Ajit Pawar actively campaigned for party candidates Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana Malik, who are set to contest the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.

The candidacy of Nawab Malik, who has been embroiled in controversy due to alleged connections with gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been met with opposition from the BJP, NCP's ruling ally.

In a spirited rally in Mumbai, Pawar, accompanied by the Malik father-daughter duo in an open jeep, called on voters to back them. Nawab Malik, released on bail in August 2023 after being arrested on money laundering charges, is facing stiff resistance from BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)