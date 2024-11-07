Left Menu

NCP Rallies Behind Nawab Malik Amid Election Controversy

NCP president Ajit Pawar campaigned for Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Nawab Malik's candidacy faced opposition from BJP over alleged connections with gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Recently released on bail, Malik is contesting along with his daughter from NCP strongholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:27 IST
On Thursday, NCP president Ajit Pawar actively campaigned for party candidates Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana Malik, who are set to contest the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.

The candidacy of Nawab Malik, who has been embroiled in controversy due to alleged connections with gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been met with opposition from the BJP, NCP's ruling ally.

In a spirited rally in Mumbai, Pawar, accompanied by the Malik father-daughter duo in an open jeep, called on voters to back them. Nawab Malik, released on bail in August 2023 after being arrested on money laundering charges, is facing stiff resistance from BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

