A Cordial Exchange: Sheinbaum's First Call with U.S. President-elect Trump

In a significant diplomatic move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to engage in her first phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The call, scheduled for later in the morning, aims to pave the way for constructive dialogue ahead of Trump returning to the White House next year.

Sheinbaum stressed the importance of a positive relationship with Mexico's top trade partner, with crucial issues like trade, migration, and security likely to remain at the forefront.

