A Cordial Exchange: Sheinbaum's First Call with U.S. President-elect Trump
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced she will have a phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, marking their first official communication since Trump's election victory. She aims to maintain positive relations, touching on issues like trade and migration. The call is expected to be cordial.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:32 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to engage in her first phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
The call, scheduled for later in the morning, aims to pave the way for constructive dialogue ahead of Trump returning to the White House next year.
Sheinbaum stressed the importance of a positive relationship with Mexico's top trade partner, with crucial issues like trade, migration, and security likely to remain at the forefront.
