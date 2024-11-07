Fed Faces New Challenges Amidst Trump's Economic Policies

The Federal Reserve is poised to reduce its benchmark policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point, a move that comes amidst a challenging economic landscape shaped by Donald Trump's electoral victory and potential Republican control of Congress.

Key economic data have been favorable, with low unemployment claims and increased worker productivity. However, rising bond yields suggest the Fed might not lower rates as much as previously thought, due to potential fiscal changes that could increase deficits and inflation.

The Fed's task is complicated further by Trump's promise of economic changes like tariffs and tax cuts, which could alter inflation and growth prospects, making it harder for the central bank to manage the economy effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)