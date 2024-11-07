UK MP Charged in Friday Night Assault

British lawmaker Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault following an incident that occurred after a Friday night outing. The Labour Party MP allegedly punched a passerby, reportedly feeling threatened, and was subsequently suspended from the party.

CCTV captured Amesbury repeatedly hitting a man who had been knocked to the ground, leading to a charge of common assault authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service. The altercation took place in Frodsham, Cheshire, on October 26, 2024.

Amesbury, representing Runcorn and Helsby, expressed deep regret and pledged to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation. His court appearance is pending, while Labour Party officials have refrained from further comment during legal proceedings.

