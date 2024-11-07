Wall Street Soars Amid Trump's Stunning Comeback and Fed Speculations

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Thursday, building on gains in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates. The rally was fueled by Donald Trump's surprising re-election as U.S. president.

Investors are mostly expecting a 25-basis-point rate cut, but they will scrutinize the central bank's comments for future guidance on monetary policy. Expectations that Trump will reduce corporate taxes and loosen regulations have already buoyed major indexes.

With U.S. weekly jobless claims showing little change, and potential Republican control of Congress, market action also focused on policy impacts. Meanwhile, sector-specific shifts were notable, including a decline in financial stocks and a rise in communication services.

(With inputs from agencies.)