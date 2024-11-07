Left Menu

Biden's Pledge for Peaceful Transition

US President Joe Biden assures a smooth power transfer to President-elect Donald Trump, urging citizens to accept election results. He stresses national unity, emphasizing the need to view each other as fellow Americans, not adversaries. Biden's remarks aim to heal post-election divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a national address on Thursday, US President Joe Biden promised to facilitate a smooth and peaceful transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump, scheduled for January. His appeal for acceptance of the election results aimed at fostering unity among Americans.

Biden's comments came a day after the 78-year-old Trump secured a presidential victory. The sitting President assured Trump of an orderly shift, stating, "I assured President-elect Trump of a peaceful and orderly transition of power."

Emphasizing unity, Biden advised Americans to see each other as compatriots rather than adversaries, highlighting, "You can't love your neighbor only when you agree." With these remarks, Biden aimed to heal a nation divided by the election outcome, stating, "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable."

(With inputs from agencies.)

