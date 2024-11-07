Biden's Pledge for Peaceful Transition

In a national address on Thursday, US President Joe Biden promised to facilitate a smooth and peaceful transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump, scheduled for January. His appeal for acceptance of the election results aimed at fostering unity among Americans.

Biden's comments came a day after the 78-year-old Trump secured a presidential victory. The sitting President assured Trump of an orderly shift, stating, "I assured President-elect Trump of a peaceful and orderly transition of power."

Emphasizing unity, Biden advised Americans to see each other as compatriots rather than adversaries, highlighting, "You can't love your neighbor only when you agree." With these remarks, Biden aimed to heal a nation divided by the election outcome, stating, "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable."

