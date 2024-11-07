Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann Criticizes BJP and Congress: A Tale of Disconnect and Public Service

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann critiqued BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal and Congress for being out of touch with the public. Mann emphasized AAP's focus on issues like employment, schools, and hospitals, contrasting it with traditional politicians' wealth accumulation. He urged voters to recognize AAP's commitment to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:53 IST
In a fervent address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal for reportedly being disconnected from public concerns. Speaking at rallies in Gurusar, Kotbhai, Kauni, and Gidderbaha, Mann claimed the former finance minister failed to understand the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Mann lambasted traditional politicians for lacking the will to serve the people, despite claiming that governmental funds are inadequate. Mann, joined by fellow ministers and legislators, accused Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of only engaging with the public during election cycles.

Highlighting AAP's achievements and focus on common people-centric issues such as employment and healthcare, Mann underscored the difference in approach between his party and others. He emphasized AAP's commitment to public service, contrasting it with perceived wealth accumulation motives of Congress and BJP leaders.

