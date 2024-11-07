Trump Likely to Keep Powell as Fed Chair
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly inclined to allow Jerome Powell to complete his term as Federal Reserve Chair. Although Trump's decision is not final, his current stance aligns with the consensus of his economic team that Powell should remain in his position until his term ends in 2026.
Although Trump has not finalized his decision, the prevailing sentiment among his economic team is that Powell should continue leading the central bank.
Powell's term is scheduled to expire in May 2026, giving him ample time to contribute to the Federal Reserve's ongoing policies and strategies under Trump's influence.
