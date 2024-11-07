Trump Likely to Keep Powell as Fed Chair

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly inclined to let Jerome Powell finish his term as chair of the Federal Reserve, according to sources from inside Trump's camp speaking to CNN.

Although Trump has not finalized his decision, the prevailing sentiment among his economic team is that Powell should continue leading the central bank.

Powell's term is scheduled to expire in May 2026, giving him ample time to contribute to the Federal Reserve's ongoing policies and strategies under Trump's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)